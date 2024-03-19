Uniswap (UNI) Hits Market Cap of $6.73 Billion

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 4.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on March 19th. Over the last week, Uniswap has traded down 17.4% against the U.S. dollar. Uniswap has a total market cap of $6.73 billion and approximately $291.45 million worth of Uniswap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Uniswap token can currently be purchased for approximately $11.23 or 0.00017299 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000206 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $81.69 or 0.00125814 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.18 or 0.00009512 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0275 or 0.00000042 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000170 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001541 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0383 or 0.00000059 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded up 262% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Uniswap

Uniswap is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 17th, 2020. Uniswap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 598,736,140 tokens. Uniswap’s official website is uniswap.org/blog/uni. The Reddit community for Uniswap is https://reddit.com/r/uniswap. The official message board for Uniswap is uniswap.org/blog. Uniswap’s official Twitter account is @uniswap and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Uniswap

According to CryptoCompare, “Uniswap (UNI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Uniswap has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 598,736,139.71 in circulation. The last known price of Uniswap is 11.13145367 USD and is down -10.15 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 969 active market(s) with $224,244,391.71 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://uniswap.org/blog/uni/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Uniswap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Uniswap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Uniswap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

