Uniswap 24-Hour Volume Hits $279.00 Million (UNI)

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 10.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on March 19th. Uniswap has a total market capitalization of $6.53 billion and approximately $279.00 million worth of Uniswap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Uniswap has traded down 21.9% against the dollar. One Uniswap token can currently be purchased for about $10.90 or 0.00017260 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000207 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.85 or 0.00126434 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.05 or 0.00009586 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded up 208,079.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000285 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0254 or 0.00000040 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000174 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001584 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 22% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0389 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Uniswap Token Profile

Uniswap (CRYPTO:UNI) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 17th, 2020. Uniswap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 598,736,140 tokens. Uniswap’s official Twitter account is @uniswap and its Facebook page is accessible here. Uniswap’s official message board is uniswap.org/blog. The official website for Uniswap is uniswap.org/blog/uni. The Reddit community for Uniswap is https://reddit.com/r/uniswap.

Uniswap Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Uniswap (UNI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Uniswap has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 598,736,139.71 in circulation. The last known price of Uniswap is 11.13145367 USD and is down -10.15 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 969 active market(s) with $224,244,391.71 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://uniswap.org/blog/uni/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Uniswap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Uniswap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Uniswap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

