Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) Shares Sold by DMC Group LLC

DMC Group LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report) by 4.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,725 shares of the company’s stock after selling 740 shares during the quarter. DMC Group LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $714,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of UL. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Unilever by 51.1% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 672,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,239,000 after buying an additional 227,681 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of Unilever by 3.4% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 47,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,360,000 after acquiring an additional 1,589 shares during the last quarter. St. James Investment Company LLC grew its position in shares of Unilever by 11.3% during the third quarter. St. James Investment Company LLC now owns 733,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,216,000 after acquiring an additional 74,539 shares during the last quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC grew its position in Unilever by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 131,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,496,000 after buying an additional 14,404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Unilever by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 394,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,505,000 after buying an additional 6,341 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.94% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on UL shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 11th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Unilever from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Unilever from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Unilever from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Unilever presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.00.
Unilever Trading Up 2.9 %
Shares of NYSE UL traded up $1.43 on Tuesday, reaching $49.95. 2,769,332 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,749,914. Unilever PLC has a fifty-two week low of $46.16 and a fifty-two week high of $55.99. The company has a 50 day moving average of $49.23 and a 200 day moving average of $48.77.
Unilever Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.4582 per share. This represents a $1.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 22nd.
About Unilever
Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream segments. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products, which includes the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Unilever
- What is a Secondary Public Offering? What Investors Need to Know
- Growing Twice as Fast as Tesla, XPeng is a Buy
- The Most Important Warren Buffett Stock for Investors: His Own
- 4 Stocks Building Long-Term Value for Shareholders
- What is MarketRank™? How to Use it
- FedEx Stock Has Analysts Upgrading in Bulk, a Sudden Discount
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Unilever Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unilever and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.