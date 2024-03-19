Unilever (NYSE:UL) Shares Gap Up to $48.52

Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $48.52, but opened at $49.92. Unilever shares last traded at $49.86, with a volume of 795,147 shares trading hands.

UL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Unilever from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $52.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Unilever from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. StockNews.com upgraded Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 11th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised Unilever from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.00.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.77.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.4582 per share. This represents a $1.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 22nd.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Unilever during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in shares of Unilever by 111.5% in the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 552 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new stake in shares of Unilever in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC raised its position in shares of Unilever by 215.1% during the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barrett & Company Inc. grew its position in Unilever by 51.5% in the third quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. now owns 606 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. 9.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream segments. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products, which includes the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

