U.S. Global Investors (NASDAQ:GROW) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of U.S. Global Investors (NASDAQ:GROW) in a report released on Sunday. The brokerage set a "hold" rating on the asset manager's stock.

Shares of NASDAQ GROW opened at $2.63 on Friday. U.S. Global Investors has a 1 year low of $2.46 and a 1 year high of $3.30. The stock has a market cap of $37.16 million, a P/E ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 1.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.72 and a 200 day moving average of $2.81.

U.S. Global Investors (NASDAQ:GROW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The asset manager reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. U.S. Global Investors had a net margin of 25.04% and a return on equity of 6.24%. The company had revenue of $2.82 million during the quarter.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GROW. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in U.S. Global Investors during the 2nd quarter valued at $96,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in U.S. Global Investors by 47.8% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 82,960 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 26,848 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in U.S. Global Investors by 208,833.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,536 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 12,530 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in U.S. Global Investors by 150.8% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 49,463 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 29,738 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in U.S. Global Investors by 25.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 339,435 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $906,000 after purchasing an additional 69,281 shares during the last quarter. 25.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

U.S. Global Investors, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. It primarily provides its services to investment companies. The firm is a large advisory firm, an investment adviser to an investment company which provides portfolio management for investment companies. The firm manages and launches equity/balanced funds, fixed income funds and other funds.

