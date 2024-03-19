U.S. Global Investors (NASDAQ:GROW) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of U.S. Global Investors (NASDAQ:GROW – Get Free Report) in a report released on Sunday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the asset manager’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ GROW opened at $2.63 on Friday. U.S. Global Investors has a 1 year low of $2.46 and a 1 year high of $3.30. The stock has a market cap of $37.16 million, a P/E ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 1.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.72 and a 200 day moving average of $2.81.
U.S. Global Investors (NASDAQ:GROW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The asset manager reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. U.S. Global Investors had a net margin of 25.04% and a return on equity of 6.24%. The company had revenue of $2.82 million during the quarter.
U.S. Global Investors, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. It primarily provides its services to investment companies. The firm is a large advisory firm, an investment adviser to an investment company which provides portfolio management for investment companies. The firm manages and launches equity/balanced funds, fixed income funds and other funds.
