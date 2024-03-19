U.S. Global Investors (NASDAQ:GROW) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of U.S. Global Investors (NASDAQ:GROW – Get Free Report) in a report released on Sunday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the asset manager’s stock.

U.S. Global Investors Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GROW opened at $2.63 on Friday. U.S. Global Investors has a 1 year low of $2.46 and a 1 year high of $3.30. The stock has a market cap of $37.16 million, a P/E ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 1.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.72 and a 200 day moving average of $2.81.

Get U.S. Global Investors alerts:

U.S. Global Investors (NASDAQ:GROW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The asset manager reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. U.S. Global Investors had a net margin of 25.04% and a return on equity of 6.24%. The company had revenue of $2.82 million during the quarter.

Institutional Trading of U.S. Global Investors

About U.S. Global Investors

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GROW. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in U.S. Global Investors during the 2nd quarter valued at $96,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in U.S. Global Investors by 47.8% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 82,960 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 26,848 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in U.S. Global Investors by 208,833.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,536 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 12,530 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in U.S. Global Investors by 150.8% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 49,463 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 29,738 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in U.S. Global Investors by 25.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 339,435 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $906,000 after purchasing an additional 69,281 shares during the last quarter. 25.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

U.S. Global Investors, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. It primarily provides its services to investment companies. The firm is a large advisory firm, an investment adviser to an investment company which provides portfolio management for investment companies. The firm manages and launches equity/balanced funds, fixed income funds and other funds.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Global Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Global Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.