U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Shares Sold by North Star Investment Management Corp.

North Star Investment Management Corp. decreased its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,732 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 458 shares during the quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $1,027,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in USB. Scotia Capital Inc. raised its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 35,012 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,158,000 after buying an additional 990 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 292.1% in the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,386,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,555,000 after buying an additional 1,032,866 shares in the last quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 33.4% in the 4th quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. now owns 62,539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,707,000 after buying an additional 15,665 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,677,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $286,874,000 after acquiring an additional 1,410,324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Financial Bank Trust Division grew its position in U.S. Bancorp by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division now owns 34,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,136,000 after acquiring an additional 1,009 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.40% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Bancorp Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of USB stock opened at $42.48 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The business’s 50 day moving average is $41.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.51. U.S. Bancorp has a twelve month low of $27.27 and a twelve month high of $45.85. The company has a market capitalization of $66.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.04.

U.S. Bancorp Announces Dividend

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $6.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.85 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 13.36% and a return on equity of 14.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.20 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.61%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.76%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

USB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird cut shares of U.S. Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.35.

Insider Transactions at U.S. Bancorp

In other U.S. Bancorp news, EVP James L. Chosy sold 21,582 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.47, for a total value of $895,005.54. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 164,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,837,573.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP James L. Chosy sold 21,582 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.47, for a total transaction of $895,005.54. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 164,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,837,573.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Timothy A. Welsh sold 12,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.33, for a total transaction of $487,993.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 106,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,313,616.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 60,265 shares of company stock worth $2,535,903 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

About U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities, and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates through Wealth, Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; Consumer and Business Banking; Payment Services; and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

