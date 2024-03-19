Tyra Biosciences (TYRA) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Tyra Biosciences (NASDAQ:TYRA – Get Free Report) will be posting its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th.

Tyra Biosciences Trading Down 7.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ TYRA opened at $16.23 on Tuesday. Tyra Biosciences has a 1-year low of $10.38 and a 1-year high of $20.67. The company has a market cap of $698.86 million, a PE ratio of -11.68 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a 50-day moving average of $16.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.49.

Get Tyra Biosciences alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of Tyra Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, December 26th. Bank of America cut shares of Tyra Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of Tyra Biosciences in a research report on Friday, December 29th.

Insider Transactions at Tyra Biosciences

In related news, COO Daniel Bensen sold 1,501 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $30,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 451,480 shares in the company, valued at $9,029,600. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 15,816 shares of company stock worth $298,165 in the last quarter. 18.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Tyra Biosciences by 3,841.8% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 3,496 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Tyra Biosciences by 544.1% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 3,025 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Tyra Biosciences by 206.9% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,535 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tyra Biosciences in the second quarter worth $71,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Tyra Biosciences by 133.4% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 3,150 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.14% of the company’s stock.

Tyra Biosciences Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Tyra Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing next-generation precision medicines for fibroblast growth factor receptor (FGFR) biology. The company offers SNÅP, an in-house precision medicine platform which precise drug design through iterative molecular snapshots to predict genetic alterations for developing oncology and genetically defined condition therapies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Tyra Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyra Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.