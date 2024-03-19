TruWealth Advisors LLC Sells 470 Shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO)

TruWealth Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO – Free Report) by 10.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,213 shares of the company’s stock after selling 470 shares during the quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco Water Resources ETF were worth $256,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PHO. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco Water Resources ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Water Resources ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF during the second quarter worth about $55,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:PHO opened at $64.14 on Tuesday. Invesco Water Resources ETF has a twelve month low of $49.65 and a twelve month high of $65.12. The company’s 50 day moving average is $61.78 and its 200 day moving average is $57.59. The company has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of 22.98 and a beta of 0.96.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be given a dividend of $0.0629 per share. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 18th.

PowerShares Water Resources Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price yield of the NASDAQ OMX US Water Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund generally will invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Underlying Index. The Underlying Index seeks to track the performance of the United States exchange-listed companies that create products designed to conserve and purify water for homes, businesses and industries.

