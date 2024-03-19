TruWealth Advisors LLC Sells 197 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

TruWealth Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 7.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,444 shares of the company’s stock after selling 197 shares during the period. TruWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $230,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PM. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the third quarter worth $27,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Philip Morris International in the third quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC lifted its position in Philip Morris International by 950.0% in the 2nd quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. 79.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Philip Morris International

In other Philip Morris International news, insider Werner Barth sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.46, for a total value of $457,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 102,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,412,880.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Reginaldo Dobrowolski sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.69, for a total transaction of $181,380.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $882,050.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Werner Barth sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.46, for a total value of $457,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 102,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,412,880.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Philip Morris International Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:PM opened at $95.34 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $148.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.99, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.61. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $92.57. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52-week low of $87.23 and a 52-week high of $101.92.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $9.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.99 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 8.53% and a negative return on equity of 116.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.39 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Philip Morris International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 21st will be given a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.45%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 103.59%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on PM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $86.50 in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Societe Generale raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $87.50 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Argus restated a “hold” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.40.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

