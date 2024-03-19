TruWealth Advisors LLC Purchases 94 Shares of Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB)

TruWealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB – Free Report) by 13.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 781 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. TruWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Hubbell were worth $257,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HUBB. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hubbell by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 43,290 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,239,000 after purchasing an additional 809 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in Hubbell by 119.0% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 153,810 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $50,388,000 after acquiring an additional 83,581 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Hubbell by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 4,950 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,628,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Czech National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Hubbell during the 4th quarter worth about $3,090,000. Finally, Symmetry Partners LLC grew its holdings in Hubbell by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 4,175 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,370,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. 85.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hubbell stock opened at $400.19 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $357.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $324.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market cap of $21.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.93. Hubbell Incorporated has a 52 week low of $219.77 and a 52 week high of $404.15.

Hubbell ( NYSE:HUBB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $3.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.58 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. Hubbell had a net margin of 14.14% and a return on equity of 30.82%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.60 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hubbell Incorporated will post 16.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th were issued a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 28th. Hubbell’s payout ratio is presently 34.73%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Hubbell from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Hubbell in a research note on Monday, March 11th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $427.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Hubbell from $351.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. StockNews.com downgraded Hubbell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, TD Cowen assumed coverage on Hubbell in a report on Friday, December 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $338.00 price objective for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Hubbell has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $363.57.

In related news, VP Nero Jonathan M. Del sold 1,098 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.74, for a total value of $387,308.52. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,286,090.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, VP Katherine Anne Lane sold 1,468 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.51, for a total value of $517,484.68. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,355 shares in the company, valued at $3,297,731.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Nero Jonathan M. Del sold 1,098 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.74, for a total transaction of $387,308.52. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,646 shares in the company, valued at $1,286,090.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 34,125 shares of company stock worth $12,065,100. Company insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and utility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical Solutions and Utility Solutions. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies.

