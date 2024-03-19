TruWealth Advisors LLC Purchases 277 Shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

TruWealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Free Report) by 10.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,946 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period. TruWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $406,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the 3rd quarter valued at $493,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 14.6% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,613,793 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $318,517,000 after purchasing an additional 333,947 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 1.3% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 16,439 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,003,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co grew its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 41.9% during the 3rd quarter. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co now owns 16,901 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,060,000 after buying an additional 4,992 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,798,803 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $219,202,000 after buying an additional 92,542 shares during the period. 87.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:DGX opened at $128.14 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $14.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.90. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a twelve month low of $119.59 and a twelve month high of $148.62. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $128.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $130.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Quest Diagnostics ( NYSE:DGX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The medical research company reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.04. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 9.23% and a return on equity of 15.79%. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.98 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 8.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, April 8th will be given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 5th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. This is an increase from Quest Diagnostics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. Quest Diagnostics’s payout ratio is currently 37.92%.

In other Quest Diagnostics news, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 5,611 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.88, for a total transaction of $706,312.68. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 38,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,843,610.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 661 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.14, for a total value of $83,378.54. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 40,206 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,071,584.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 5,611 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.88, for a total value of $706,312.68. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,843,610.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 15,150 shares of company stock worth $1,913,202. Corporate insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

DGX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $140.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Barclays started coverage on Quest Diagnostics in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet downgraded Quest Diagnostics from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Leerink Partnrs reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a report on Monday, February 26th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $144.18.

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

