TruWealth Advisors LLC Purchases 21 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

TruWealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 907 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the period. TruWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $433,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IVV. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 117,228.0% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 195,582,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,144,659,000 after purchasing an additional 195,415,560 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 86.9% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,890,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,682,737,000 after acquiring an additional 8,316,251 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at $2,335,886,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 42.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,592,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,554,741,000 after purchasing an additional 5,277,616 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $2,101,052,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $516.85 on Tuesday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $391.09 and a 12 month high of $520.78. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $499.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $466.43. The stock has a market cap of $399.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

