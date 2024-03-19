TruWealth Advisors LLC Lowers Position in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

TruWealth Advisors LLC trimmed its position in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Free Report) by 22.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 465 shares during the period. TruWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF were worth $214,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 9.5% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 5,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $659,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 9.7% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 18,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,439,000 after buying an additional 1,659 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 11.7% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 13,777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,796,000 after acquiring an additional 1,445 shares in the last quarter. DCF Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF in the first quarter worth $912,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,019 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.61% of the company’s stock.

iShares Biotechnology ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:IBB opened at $135.26 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $136.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $128.35. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a fifty-two week low of $111.83 and a fifty-two week high of $141.16.

About iShares Biotechnology ETF

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

