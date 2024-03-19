TruWealth Advisors LLC Increases Position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

TruWealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 5.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,971 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $289,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EMR. Waverly Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Emerson Electric by 100.2% during the 3rd quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 15,117 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,460,000 after acquiring an additional 7,565 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 1.3% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,233,697 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $312,278,000 after purchasing an additional 41,263 shares during the last quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the 3rd quarter valued at about $320,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the third quarter worth about $221,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Emerson Electric by 52.7% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 406,809 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,286,000 after acquiring an additional 140,438 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EMR opened at $111.06 on Tuesday. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1 year low of $76.94 and a 1 year high of $112.08. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $101.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $96.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.39 billion, a PE ratio of 5.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.12.

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.18. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 11.59% and a net margin of 69.33%. The firm had revenue of $4.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. Emerson Electric’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th were paid a $0.525 dividend. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.94%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on EMR. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Emerson Electric from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.61.

In related news, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 2,413 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.18, for a total transaction of $248,973.34. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,591 shares in the company, valued at $989,599.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

