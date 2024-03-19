TruWealth Advisors LLC Has $359,000 Stock Holdings in First Trust Water ETF (NYSEARCA:FIW)

TruWealth Advisors LLC reduced its stake in First Trust Water ETF (NYSEARCA:FIW – Free Report) by 7.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,784 shares of the company’s stock after selling 298 shares during the quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Trust Water ETF were worth $359,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PFG Advisors raised its position in shares of First Trust Water ETF by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 9,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $810,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in First Trust Water ETF by 18.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 975 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC increased its holdings in First Trust Water ETF by 2.5% in the third quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 6,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Water ETF by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust Water ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 11,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $940,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period.

Stock Down 0.4 %

NYSEARCA:FIW opened at $98.48 on Tuesday. First Trust Water ETF has a twelve month low of $77.11 and a twelve month high of $100.49. The company has a fifty day moving average of $95.41 and a 200-day moving average of $89.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.67 and a beta of 1.01.

Company Profile

First Trust ISE Water Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the ISE Water Index (the Index). The Index is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of 36 stocks that derive a substantial portion of their revenues from the potable and wastewater industries.

