TruWealth Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI)

TruWealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI – Free Report) by 6.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,837 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $304,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VIGI. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 11.3% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 58,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,598,000 after buying an additional 5,891 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 94.7% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 5,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,000 after acquiring an additional 2,479 shares during the period. Mariner LLC grew its position in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 24.4% in the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 105,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,302,000 after acquiring an additional 20,613 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 4.8% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 729,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,646,000 after purchasing an additional 33,208 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF during the first quarter worth $221,000.

NASDAQ VIGI opened at $81.32 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.08 billion, a PE ratio of 18.30 and a beta of 0.77. Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12 month low of $68.45 and a 12 month high of $82.95. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $80.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.12.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Investors of record on Monday, March 18th will be paid a $0.434 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 15th. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. This is a boost from Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37.

The Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (VIGI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Ex-U.S. Dividend Growers index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that have increased their annual dividends for seven consecutive years. VIGI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.

