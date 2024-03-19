TruWealth Advisors LLC Decreases Holdings in ProShares Ultra S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SSO)

TruWealth Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in ProShares Ultra S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SSO – Free Report) by 7.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,829 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 361 shares during the quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in ProShares Ultra S&P500 were worth $314,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 293.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,798 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $971,000 after purchasing an additional 11,035 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 100.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 4,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 91.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 52,177 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,424,000 after purchasing an additional 24,889 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 47.4% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,350 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 748.0% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 848 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 748 shares during the last quarter.

Get ProShares Ultra S&P500 alerts:

ProShares Ultra S&P500 Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:SSO opened at $74.91 on Tuesday. ProShares Ultra S&P500 has a 52-week low of $45.50 and a 52-week high of $76.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $70.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.25.

About ProShares Ultra S&P500

ProShares Ultra S&P500 (the Fund), formerly Ultra S&P500 ProShares, seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the S&P 500 Index. The S&P 500 Index is a measure of large-cap United States stock market performance. It is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and real estate investment trusts (REITs) selected by the S&P U.S.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SSO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProShares Ultra S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SSO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Ultra S&P500 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Ultra S&P500 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.