TruWealth Advisors LLC Cuts Position in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA)

TruWealth Advisors LLC lessened its position in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA – Free Report) by 10.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,598 shares of the company’s stock after selling 639 shares during the quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF were worth $270,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 58.2% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $78,000.

Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VNLA opened at $48.36 on Tuesday. Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF has a one year low of $47.48 and a one year high of $48.62. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.17.

About Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF

The Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (VNLA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the 3-Month USD LIBOR index. The fund is an actively-managed fixed income fund that aims to outperform the FTSE 3-Month US Treasury Bill Index by holding a wide range of fixed income securities with an aggregate duration target of 0-2 years.

