TruWealth Advisors LLC Acquires 787 Shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ)

TruWealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ – Free Report) by 12.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,196 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 787 shares during the quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF were worth $462,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 106,674.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,687,895 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $799,609,000 after buying an additional 14,674,139 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 23,935.1% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 5,423,764 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $335,730,000 after acquiring an additional 5,401,198 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 13.2% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 35,033,519 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,168,575,000 after purchasing an additional 4,089,978 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 755.5% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 4,175,671 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $227,324,000 after purchasing an additional 3,687,586 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 34.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,571,252 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $737,807,000 after purchasing an additional 3,199,658 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI Japan ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Japan ETF Price Performance

EWJ stock opened at $70.65 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a 1-year low of $56.28 and a 1-year high of $71.75. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.68. The company has a market capitalization of $15.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.76 and a beta of 0.68.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Japan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Japan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.