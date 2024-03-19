TruWealth Advisors LLC Acquires 277 Shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

TruWealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Free Report) by 10.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,946 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the period. TruWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $406,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Quest Diagnostics during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 1,509.2% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,046 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 981 shares during the period. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co acquired a new position in Quest Diagnostics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $251,000. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 20,549 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,833,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank bought a new position in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the fourth quarter worth $232,000. 87.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Quest Diagnostics Trading Down 0.1 %

Quest Diagnostics stock opened at $128.14 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $128.64 and a 200-day moving average of $130.11. The company has a market cap of $14.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.90. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a one year low of $119.59 and a one year high of $148.62.

Quest Diagnostics Increases Dividend

Quest Diagnostics ( NYSE:DGX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The medical research company reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.04. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 15.79% and a net margin of 9.23%. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.25 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.98 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 8.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 8th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. This is a boost from Quest Diagnostics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 5th. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.92%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on DGX shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised Quest Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Bank of America upgraded Quest Diagnostics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. UBS Group increased their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $135.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Leerink Partnrs reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $144.18.

Insider Activity at Quest Diagnostics

In other Quest Diagnostics news, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 661 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.14, for a total transaction of $83,378.54. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 40,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,071,584.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 661 shares of Quest Diagnostics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.14, for a total transaction of $83,378.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 40,206 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,071,584.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Catherine T. Doherty sold 821 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.14, for a total value of $103,560.94. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 70,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,930,712. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,150 shares of company stock worth $1,913,202. Insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

About Quest Diagnostics

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

