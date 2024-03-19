Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) Stock Price Down 4.8%

Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 4.8% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $25.54 and last traded at $25.64. 162,015 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 77% from the average session volume of 708,630 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.92.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Trupanion from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Trupanion from $35.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Trupanion from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.17.

Trupanion Stock Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $27.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.36 and a beta of 1.72.

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The financial services provider reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $295.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $289.84 million. Trupanion had a negative net margin of 4.03% and a negative return on equity of 15.19%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.23) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Trupanion, Inc. will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Trupanion

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Trupanion by 2,500.0% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Trupanion by 162.6% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 893 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Trupanion by 128.4% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,039 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares in the last quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trupanion in the third quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Trupanion in the first quarter worth $153,000.

About Trupanion

Trupanion, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical insurance for cats and dogs on a monthly subscription basis in the United States, Canada, Continental Europe, and Australia. The company operates in two segments, Subscription Business and Other Business. It serves pet owners and veterinarians.

