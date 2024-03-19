Truist Financial Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU)

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by research analysts at Truist Financial in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $561.00 price target on the apparel retailer’s stock. Truist Financial’s price target indicates a potential upside of 21.97% from the stock’s previous close.

LULU has been the subject of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $445.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $525.00 target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. UBS Group raised their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $429.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $500.00 to $502.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered Lululemon Athletica from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $430.00 to $415.00 in a report on Friday, February 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $503.07.

Lululemon Athletica stock traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $459.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 533,513 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,178,177. Lululemon Athletica has a 52-week low of $289.81 and a 52-week high of $516.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.52, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $465.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $440.99.

Lululemon Athletica declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, December 7th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the apparel retailer to purchase up to 1.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LULU. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Lululemon Athletica by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 573 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 1,196 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $612,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc lifted its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc now owns 1,263 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $646,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 11.1% during the third quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 251 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 3.3% during the third quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 809 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. 91.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities.

