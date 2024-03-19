TrueUSD (TUSD) Hits Market Cap of $992.01 Million

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on March 19th. One TrueUSD token can now be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00001546 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, TrueUSD has traded up 0.4% against the dollar. TrueUSD has a total market cap of $992.01 million and approximately $161.27 million worth of TrueUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

TrueUSD Token Profile

TrueUSD’s genesis date was March 31st, 2018. TrueUSD’s total supply is 988,455,467 tokens. TrueUSD’s official Twitter account is @tusdio. TrueUSD’s official website is tusd.io. The official message board for TrueUSD is trueusd.medium.com.

TrueUSD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “TrueUSD (TUSD) is a stablecoin pegged 1:1 to the US dollar, built on the Ethereum blockchain. Created by TrustToken, TUSD provides a digital alternative to USD, offering a stable store of value and means of exchange for people and businesses. TUSD is used for remittances, e-commerce, P2P payments, trading on crypto exchanges, and more.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueUSD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TrueUSD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TrueUSD using one of the exchanges listed above.

