TRON Price Hits $0.12 on Exchanges (TRX)

TRON (TRX) traded 4.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on March 19th. During the last seven days, TRON has traded 10.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. TRON has a total market capitalization of $8.46 billion and $642.78 million worth of TRON was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TRON coin can now be bought for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000185 BTC on exchanges.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC.
- Tezos (XTZ) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00001902 BTC.
- Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Terra (LUNA) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00001324 BTC.
- aelf (ELF) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00000891 BTC.
- GXChain (GXC) traded 14.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000716 BTC.
- Adshares (ADS) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000662 BTC.
- BitShares (BTS) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000006 BTC.
TRON Profile
TRX uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 26th, 2017. TRON’s total supply is 87,827,634,733 coins and its circulating supply is 71,659,659,264 coins. TRON’s official message board is medium.com/@tronfoundation. TRON’s official website is trondao.org. The Reddit community for TRON is https://reddit.com/r/tronix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. TRON’s official Twitter account is @trondao and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling TRON
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TRON directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TRON should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TRON using one of the exchanges listed above.
Receive News & Updates for TRON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TRON and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.