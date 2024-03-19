Trio-Tech International (NYSE:TRT) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Trio-Tech International (NYSE:TRT – Free Report) in a research report report published on Saturday. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.
Trio-Tech International Stock Down 4.9 %
TRT stock opened at $6.27 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.83. Trio-Tech International has a fifty-two week low of $4.19 and a fifty-two week high of $8.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 2.72. The company has a market cap of $26.15 million, a P/E ratio of 29.86 and a beta of 0.95.
Trio-Tech International (NYSE:TRT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 12th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $12.20 million during the quarter. Trio-Tech International had a return on equity of 2.91% and a net margin of 2.17%.
Trio-Tech International, together with its subsidiaries, offers manufacturing, testing, and distribution services to the semiconductor industry. It operates through four segments: Manufacturing, Testing Services, Distribution, and Real Estate. The company develops and manufactures test equipment used in front-end and back-end manufacturing processes of semiconductors.
