Trio-Tech International (NYSE:TRT) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Trio-Tech International (NYSE:TRT – Free Report) in a research report report published on Saturday. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Trio-Tech International Stock Down 4.9 %

TRT stock opened at $6.27 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.83. Trio-Tech International has a fifty-two week low of $4.19 and a fifty-two week high of $8.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 2.72. The company has a market cap of $26.15 million, a P/E ratio of 29.86 and a beta of 0.95.

Trio-Tech International (NYSE:TRT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 12th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $12.20 million during the quarter. Trio-Tech International had a return on equity of 2.91% and a net margin of 2.17%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Trio-Tech International

About Trio-Tech International

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Trio-Tech International by 2.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 144,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,013,000 after purchasing an additional 3,310 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Trio-Tech International by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 106,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,000 after purchasing an additional 15,447 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Trio-Tech International by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 54,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 3,214 shares in the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Trio-Tech International by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 76,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after buying an additional 2,496 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Trio-Tech International in the 4th quarter worth $54,000. Institutional investors own 15.92% of the company’s stock.

Trio-Tech International, together with its subsidiaries, offers manufacturing, testing, and distribution services to the semiconductor industry. It operates through four segments: Manufacturing, Testing Services, Distribution, and Real Estate. The company develops and manufactures test equipment used in front-end and back-end manufacturing processes of semiconductors.

