Tricon Residential (NYSE:TCN) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Tricon Residential Inc. (NYSE:TCN – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 3,346,943 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 48% from the previous session’s volume of 6,475,994 shares.The stock last traded at $11.13 and had previously closed at $11.15.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on TCN. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Tricon Residential from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of Tricon Residential from $9.50 to $11.25 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. TD Securities downgraded shares of Tricon Residential from a “buy” rating to a “tender” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $10.50 to $11.25 in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $11.25 target price (up from $10.50) on shares of Tricon Residential in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Tricon Residential in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.31.

Get Tricon Residential alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Tricon Residential

Tricon Residential Price Performance

Institutional Trading of Tricon Residential

The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a PE ratio of 38.21 and a beta of 1.44. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.89.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new position in shares of Tricon Residential in the first quarter worth $39,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Tricon Residential during the first quarter valued at $42,000. Power Corp of Canada purchased a new stake in Tricon Residential during the first quarter valued at $59,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Tricon Residential by 90.2% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 3,865 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Abel Hall LLC purchased a new stake in Tricon Residential during the fourth quarter valued at $91,000. 55.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tricon Residential Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Tricon Residential Inc (NYSE: TCN, TSX: TCN) is an owner and operator of a growing portfolio of approximately 37,000 single-family rental homes in the U.S. Sun Belt and multi-family apartments in Canada. Our commitment to enriching the lives of our employees, residents and local communities underpins Tricon's culture and business philosophy.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Tricon Residential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tricon Residential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.