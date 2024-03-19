Tricon Residential (NYSE:TCN) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Tricon Residential Inc. (NYSE:TCN – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 3,346,943 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 48% from the previous session’s volume of 6,475,994 shares.The stock last traded at $11.13 and had previously closed at $11.15.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several research firms have recently commented on TCN. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Tricon Residential from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of Tricon Residential from $9.50 to $11.25 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. TD Securities downgraded shares of Tricon Residential from a “buy” rating to a “tender” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $10.50 to $11.25 in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $11.25 target price (up from $10.50) on shares of Tricon Residential in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Tricon Residential in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.31.
Get Our Latest Analysis on Tricon Residential
Tricon Residential Price Performance
Institutional Trading of Tricon Residential
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new position in shares of Tricon Residential in the first quarter worth $39,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Tricon Residential during the first quarter valued at $42,000. Power Corp of Canada purchased a new stake in Tricon Residential during the first quarter valued at $59,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Tricon Residential by 90.2% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 3,865 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Abel Hall LLC purchased a new stake in Tricon Residential during the fourth quarter valued at $91,000. 55.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Tricon Residential Company Profile
Tricon Residential Inc (NYSE: TCN, TSX: TCN) is an owner and operator of a growing portfolio of approximately 37,000 single-family rental homes in the U.S. Sun Belt and multi-family apartments in Canada. Our commitment to enriching the lives of our employees, residents and local communities underpins Tricon's culture and business philosophy.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Tricon Residential
- What is a Dividend Harvesting Strategy and How Can Investors Profit from it?
- 4 Stocks Building Long-Term Value for Shareholders
- How Can Investors Benefit From After-Hours Trading
- FedEx Stock Has Analysts Upgrading in Bulk, a Sudden Discount
- Biggest Stock Losers – Today’s Biggest Percentage Decliners
- Going Long Nvidia Still Makes Sense: Here’s Why
Receive News & Ratings for Tricon Residential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tricon Residential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.