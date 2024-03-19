Tricon Residential Inc. (NYSE:TCN) Receives $10.20 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Tricon Residential Inc. (NYSE:TCN – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the nine research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $10.31.

TCN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wolfe Research cut shares of Tricon Residential from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. BMO Capital Markets lowered Tricon Residential from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. CIBC lowered shares of Tricon Residential from an “outperform” rating to a “tender” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $11.25 in a report on Monday, January 22nd. TD Securities cut shares of Tricon Residential from a “buy” rating to a “tender” rating and upped their target price for the company from $10.50 to $11.25 in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Tricon Residential in a research report on Monday, January 22nd.

NYSE TCN opened at $11.15 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.70 and its 200 day moving average is $8.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a PE ratio of 38.43 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.49. Tricon Residential has a 1 year low of $6.53 and a 1 year high of $11.17.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TCN. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Tricon Residential by 24.2% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,027,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,754,000 after buying an additional 981,023 shares during the last quarter. Abel Hall LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tricon Residential during the fourth quarter worth about $91,000. Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Tricon Residential during the 4th quarter worth about $2,220,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Tricon Residential in the 4th quarter valued at about $705,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tricon Residential during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,923,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.83% of the company’s stock.

Tricon Residential Inc (NYSE: TCN, TSX: TCN) is an owner and operator of a growing portfolio of approximately 37,000 single-family rental homes in the U.S. Sun Belt and multi-family apartments in Canada. Our commitment to enriching the lives of our employees, residents and local communities underpins Tricon's culture and business philosophy.

