Triangle Securities Wealth Management Sells 135 Shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Triangle Securities Wealth Management lowered its holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,144 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 135 shares during the period. Triangle Securities Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF were worth $427,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marion Wealth Management grew its stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Marion Wealth Management now owns 18,014 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,447,000 after buying an additional 1,063 shares in the last quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 23,509 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,194,000 after acquiring an additional 3,033 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,404,000. Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,530,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 164.2% during the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.61% of the company’s stock.

iShares Biotechnology ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ IBB traded up $0.34 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $135.60. The company had a trading volume of 161,838 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,891,971. The company’s fifty day moving average is $136.49 and its 200-day moving average is $128.35. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a one year low of $111.83 and a one year high of $141.16.

About iShares Biotechnology ETF

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

