Triangle Securities Wealth Management Makes New Investment in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

Triangle Securities Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $282,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AJG. FMR LLC raised its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,664,117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,202,742,000 after acquiring an additional 726,485 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,940,318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,963,026,000 after acquiring an additional 262,187 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,431,788,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,209,557 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,415,345,000 after acquiring an additional 34,999 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 1.9% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,000,975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,139,872,000 after buying an additional 90,842 shares during the period. 81.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $249.00 to $246.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $270.00 target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research note on Friday, January 26th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $249.00 target price for the company. Finally, Raymond James lowered Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $255.62.

AJG traded up $1.20 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $254.89. The stock had a trading volume of 49,915 shares, compared to its average volume of 859,982. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $240.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $236.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market capitalization of $55.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.68. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a one year low of $179.71 and a one year high of $255.71.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.02. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a return on equity of 18.49% and a net margin of 9.63%. The firm had revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.54 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 10.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st were paid a $0.60 dividend. This is a boost from Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.05%.

In other news, VP Scott R. Hudson sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.06, for a total value of $3,825,900.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 96,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,666,597.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, VP Thomas Joseph Gallagher sold 12,309 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.65, for a total transaction of $2,925,233.85. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 322,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $76,712,707.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Scott R. Hudson sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.06, for a total value of $3,825,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 96,709 shares in the company, valued at $24,666,597.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 27,809 shares of company stock valued at $6,868,154. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party property/casualty claims settlement and administration services to entities and individuals worldwide. It operates in Brokerage and Risk Management segments. The Brokerage segment offers retail and wholesale insurance and reinsurance brokerage services; assists retail brokers and other non-affiliated brokers in the placement of specialized and hard-to-place insurance; and acts as a brokerage wholesaler, managing general agent, and managing general underwriter for distributing specialized insurance coverages to underwriting enterprises.

