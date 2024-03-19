Triangle Securities Wealth Management Makes New $231,000 Investment in Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL)

Triangle Securities Wealth Management purchased a new position in Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Ball during the third quarter worth about $533,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ball during the third quarter worth about $1,319,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Ball during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,863,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Ball during the third quarter valued at approximately $621,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Ball during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,181,000. 84.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ball

In other news, insider Daniel William Fisher purchased 3,869 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $64.56 per share, for a total transaction of $249,782.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 111,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,222,068.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BALL. Royal Bank of Canada raised Ball from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $61.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Ball to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. UBS Group began coverage on Ball in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet raised Ball from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Finally, Bank of America raised Ball from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $61.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Monday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.33.

Ball Stock Performance

Shares of Ball stock traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $64.43. The company had a trading volume of 115,702 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,891,819. Ball Co. has a one year low of $42.81 and a one year high of $66.40. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market cap of $20.34 billion, a PE ratio of 28.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.89.

Ball (NYSE:BALL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.01. Ball had a return on equity of 23.81% and a net margin of 5.04%. The company had revenue of $3.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Ball Co. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ball Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. Ball’s payout ratio is 35.71%.

About Ball

Ball Corporation supplies aluminum packaging products for the beverage, personal care, and household products industries in the United States, Brazil, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, Europe, Middle East and Africa; Beverage Packaging, South America; and Aerospace.

