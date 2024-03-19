Triangle Securities Wealth Management Grows Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Triangle Securities Wealth Management boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,339 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises approximately 1.6% of Triangle Securities Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Triangle Securities Wealth Management’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $4,991,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Curbstone Financial Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 23,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,070,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.8% in the third quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,151 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,182,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Affinity Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.4% in the second quarter. Affinity Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,082 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,775,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Mezzasalma Advisors LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.3% in the third quarter. Mezzasalma Advisors LLC now owns 2,151 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.8% during the third quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI now owns 9,396 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,363,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.94% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $192.84. The stock had a trading volume of 841,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,965,195. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12 month low of $123.11 and a 12 month high of $193.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $178.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $161.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $555.45 billion, a PE ratio of 11.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The financial services provider reported $3.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.73 by ($0.69). The company had revenue of $38.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.73 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.70% and a return on equity of 17.80%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.57 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 15.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on JPM shares. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $238.00 to $219.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $192.00 to $194.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $185.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $177.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.53.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, Vice Chairman Peter Scher sold 1,812 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.65, for a total value of $301,969.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 46,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,793,553.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Vice Chairman Peter Scher sold 1,812 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.65, for a total transaction of $301,969.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 46,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,793,553.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jennifer Piepszak sold 1,648 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.96, for a total value of $294,926.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 32,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,873,288.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 845,383 shares of company stock worth $154,341,636. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

