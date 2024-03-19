Triangle Securities Wealth Management Boosts Position in The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG)

Triangle Securities Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG – Free Report) by 13.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 9,170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management’s holdings in The Carlyle Group were worth $373,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in shares of The Carlyle Group by 125.5% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Carlyle Group during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of The Carlyle Group during the second quarter worth $45,000. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Carlyle Group in the third quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. increased its position in The Carlyle Group by 27.6% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.88% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Carlyle Group Inc. bought 190,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.95 per share, with a total value of $2,460,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 1,066,189 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,807,147.55. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 27.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on CG. TheStreet lowered The Carlyle Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. TD Cowen started coverage on The Carlyle Group in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI lowered The Carlyle Group from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on The Carlyle Group from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on The Carlyle Group from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Carlyle Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.93.

The Carlyle Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CG traded down $0.06 on Tuesday, reaching $44.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 124,745 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,407,085. The Carlyle Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.20 and a 52-week high of $48.52. The company has a market cap of $16.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.63, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.27.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.08. The Carlyle Group had a negative net margin of 20.53% and a positive return on equity of 19.74%. The firm had revenue of $896.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $860.68 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.01 EPS. The Carlyle Group’s revenue was down 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Carlyle Group Inc. will post 3.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Carlyle Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 22nd. The Carlyle Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -82.84%.

The Carlyle Group Company Profile

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

