Triangle Securities Wealth Management Acquires Shares of 3,855 Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Triangle Securities Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 3,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $468,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of KMB. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the 4th quarter valued at about $206,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Kimberly-Clark during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Kimberly-Clark during the fourth quarter worth about $103,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the period. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 28.1% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 647 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.38% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Kimberly-Clark

In related news, insider Tristram Wilkinson sold 3,720 shares of Kimberly-Clark stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.00, for a total transaction of $450,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,084,709. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Kimberly-Clark news, insider Tristram Wilkinson sold 3,720 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.00, for a total value of $450,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 17,229 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,084,709. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark T. Smucker purchased 827 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $120.98 per share, with a total value of $100,050.46. Following the transaction, the director now owns 827 shares in the company, valued at $100,050.46. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Kimberly-Clark Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of KMB traded up $0.87 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $125.10. 70,483 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,105,680. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $122.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $122.04. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a twelve month low of $116.32 and a twelve month high of $147.87. The stock has a market cap of $42.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.94.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.99 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 260.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.54 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 6.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Kimberly-Clark Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a dividend of $1.22 per share. This is an increase from Kimberly-Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 93.85%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $125.00 to $123.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. StockNews.com cut shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Bank of America cut shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday, December 15th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $128.00 to $124.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research note on Friday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $130.36.

Kimberly-Clark Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company's Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

