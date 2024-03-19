Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL) Increases Dividend to $0.50 Per Share

Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 13th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 21st will be given a dividend of 0.50 per share on Friday, March 29th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 20th. This is a boost from Travel + Leisure’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45.

Travel + Leisure has a payout ratio of 29.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Travel + Leisure to earn $6.10 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 29.5%.

Shares of NYSE TNL opened at $45.79 on Tuesday. Travel + Leisure has a 1-year low of $32.10 and a 1-year high of $46.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.61, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.61. The business’s 50 day moving average is $42.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.78.

Travel + Leisure ( NYSE:TNL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.61. The company had revenue of $935.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $946.56 million. Travel + Leisure had a net margin of 10.59% and a negative return on equity of 43.77%. Travel + Leisure’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.30 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Travel + Leisure will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on TNL shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Travel + Leisure from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of Travel + Leisure in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Travel + Leisure from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Travel + Leisure from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.43.

In other Travel + Leisure news, insider James J. Savina sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.18, for a total transaction of $677,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $716,554.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider James J. Savina sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.18, for a total value of $677,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $716,554.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director George Herrera sold 2,969 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.33, for a total transaction of $134,584.77. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $99,408.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 22,922 shares of company stock worth $1,036,358. Corporate insiders own 2.84% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Travel + Leisure by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 15,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $598,000 after buying an additional 704 shares during the last quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Travel + Leisure by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 111,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,348,000 after purchasing an additional 3,304 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in Travel + Leisure by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 116,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,571,000 after acquiring an additional 2,678 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Travel + Leisure by 187.3% in the fourth quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Travel + Leisure by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,722,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,136,000 after buying an additional 466,640 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.06% of the company’s stock.

Travel + Leisure Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides hospitality services and travel products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Vacation Ownership; and Travel and Membership. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, and sells vacation ownership interests (VOIs) to individual consumers, as well as provides consumer financing in connection with the sale of VOIs; and property management services at resorts.

