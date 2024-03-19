Transportadora de Gas del Sur (NYSE:TGS) Sees Large Volume Increase

Transportadora de Gas del Sur S.A. (NYSE:TGS – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 160,403 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 23% from the previous session’s volume of 207,544 shares.The stock last traded at $13.65 and had previously closed at $13.63.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on TGS shares. TheStreet raised shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. StockNews.com lowered Transportadora de Gas del Sur from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 12th.

Transportadora de Gas del Sur Price Performance

Institutional Trading of Transportadora de Gas del Sur

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 3.56 and a quick ratio of 3.49. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.83. The company has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a PE ratio of 48.68 and a beta of 0.69.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TGS. TT International Asset Management LTD increased its stake in Transportadora de Gas del Sur by 72.4% in the 4th quarter. TT International Asset Management LTD now owns 1,106,205 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $16,692,000 after buying an additional 464,423 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur by 365.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 451,700 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $5,330,000 after acquiring an additional 354,593 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,394,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Transportadora de Gas del Sur in the first quarter valued at $2,773,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Transportadora de Gas del Sur by 62.1% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 356,427 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $5,378,000 after purchasing an additional 136,499 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.95% of the company’s stock.

About Transportadora de Gas del Sur

Transportadora de Gas del Sur SA engages in transportation of natural gas, and production and commercialization of natural gas liquids in Argentina and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Transportation Services; Liquids Production and Commercialization; Other Services; and Telecommunications.

Featured Articles

