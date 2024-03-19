Traders Purchase Large Volume of Li-Cycle Call Options (NYSE:LICY)

Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. (NYSE:LICY – Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock investors purchased 2,690 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 392% compared to the typical volume of 547 call options.
Shares of LICY traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.46. 29,118,871 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,678,682. Li-Cycle has a 1 year low of $0.35 and a 1 year high of $6.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company has a market cap of $259.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.60 and a beta of 0.96.
In related news, CFO Debbie Simpson sold 81,845 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.41, for a total value of $33,556.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 357,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $146,553.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders sold a total of 148,359 shares of company stock worth $63,438 in the last quarter. 23.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. engages in the lithium-ion battery resource recovery and lithium-ion battery recycling business in North America. The company offers a mix of cathode and anode battery materials, including lithium, nickel, and cobalt, as well as graphite, copper, and aluminum; and copper and aluminum metals.
