Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-two ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation and thirteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $235.68.

TSCO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $230.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Bank of America downgraded shares of Tractor Supply from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $207.00 to $171.00 in a report on Friday, December 15th. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of Tractor Supply from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $230.00 to $250.00 in a report on Friday, February 2nd.

Tractor Supply Stock Performance

NASDAQ:TSCO opened at $255.72 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $236.74 and a 200-day moving average of $217.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Tractor Supply has a twelve month low of $185.00 and a twelve month high of $259.62.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The specialty retailer reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.67 billion. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.61% and a return on equity of 53.60%. Tractor Supply’s quarterly revenue was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.43 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tractor Supply will post 10.17 EPS for the current year.

Tractor Supply Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 26th were given a dividend of $1.10 per share. This is a boost from Tractor Supply’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 23rd. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.61%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tractor Supply

In other news, EVP Jonathan S. Estep sold 7,120 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.26, for a total transaction of $1,653,691.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,159,897.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Colin Yankee sold 8,675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $2,168,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,418,250. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jonathan S. Estep sold 7,120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.26, for a total value of $1,653,691.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,159,897.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 85,755 shares of company stock worth $20,087,782 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Tractor Supply

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citizens National Bank Trust Department lifted its stake in Tractor Supply by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department now owns 9,700 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,086,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Tractor Supply by 17.6% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 327 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Wahed Invest LLC lifted its position in Tractor Supply by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 1,783 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $383,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Heartland Bank & Trust Co lifted its position in Tractor Supply by 1.7% during the third quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co now owns 3,038 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $617,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, Allen Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Tractor Supply by 0.6% during the third quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC now owns 8,869 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,805,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.38% of the company’s stock.

Tractor Supply Company Profile

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

See Also

