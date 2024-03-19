Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TPZ) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.11

Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TPZ – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, March 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.105 per share by the investment management company on Friday, March 29th. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 21st.

Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund has increased its dividend by an average of 8.9% per year over the last three years.

Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Stock Down 0.3 %

Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund stock opened at $15.19 on Tuesday. Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund has a 12 month low of $12.31 and a 12 month high of $15.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $14.40 and its 200-day moving average is $13.87.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund

Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TPZ. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund by 7.8% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 49,002 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $630,000 after purchasing an additional 3,535 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 35,976 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $475,000 after acquiring an additional 3,636 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 30,540 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 4,361 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund by 11.2% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 22,057 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 2,219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rivernorth Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund during the first quarter worth about $262,000.

Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income and public equity markets of the United States. It invests in securities of companies operating in the power and energy infrastructure sectors.

