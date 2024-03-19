Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TPZ) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.11

Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TPZ – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, March 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.105 per share by the investment management company on Friday, March 29th. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 21st.
Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund has increased its dividend by an average of 8.9% per year over the last three years.
Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Stock Down 0.3 %
Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund stock opened at $15.19 on Tuesday. Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund has a 12 month low of $12.31 and a 12 month high of $15.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $14.40 and its 200-day moving average is $13.87.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund
Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Company Profile
Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income and public equity markets of the United States. It invests in securities of companies operating in the power and energy infrastructure sectors.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund
- How to Evaluate a Stock Before Buying
- Going Long Nvidia Still Makes Sense: Here’s Why
- How to Use the MarketBeat Dividend Calculator
- 4 Stocks to Buy Before the Fed Cuts Interest Rates
- 3 Home Improvement Stocks that Can Upgrade Your Portfolio
- SoFi Presents Another Entry Opportunity for Investors
Receive News & Ratings for Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.