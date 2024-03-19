TomCo Energy (LON:TOM) Sets New 1-Year Low at $0.04

TomCo Energy Plc (LON:TOM – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.04 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.05 ($0.00), with a volume of 31071875 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.06 ($0.00).

TomCo Energy Trading Down 16.4 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.53, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.34. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 0.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 0.07. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.00 and a beta of 0.72.

TomCo Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

TomCo Energy Plc engages in the oil shale exploration and evaluation activities primarily in the United Kingdom and the United States. It holds 100% interests in nine oil shale leases covering approximately 15,488 acres located in Uintah County, Utah. The company is based in Douglas, the Isle of Man.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for TomCo Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TomCo Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.