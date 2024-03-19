TimkenSteel (NYSE:TMST) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of TimkenSteel (NYSE:TMST – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Friday. The firm issued a hold rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

TimkenSteel Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE TMST opened at $20.40 on Friday. TimkenSteel has a fifty-two week low of $15.59 and a fifty-two week high of $24.30. The company has a market cap of $880.26 million, a PE ratio of 30.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.51. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.02.

Insider Transactions at TimkenSteel

In other news, CFO Kristopher R. Westbrooks sold 15,949 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.10, for a total value of $384,370.90. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 171,463 shares of the company's stock, valued at $4,132,258.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael S. Williams sold 11,553 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.62, for a total value of $238,222.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 358,725 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,396,909.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 53,967 shares of company stock worth $1,171,280. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TimkenSteel

About TimkenSteel

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quarry LP purchased a new position in TimkenSteel during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TimkenSteel in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of TimkenSteel by 148.7% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,574 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 941 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of TimkenSteel by 312.5% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,720 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of TimkenSteel by 58.7% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,067 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135 shares during the period. 78.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TimkenSteel Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of alloy steel, and carbon and micro-alloy steel products in the United States and internationally. It offers carbon, micro-alloy, and alloy steel ingots, bars, tubes, and billets. Its products are used in gears; hubs; axles; crankshafts and connecting rods; oil country drill pipes; bits and collars; bearing races and rolling elements; bushings; fuel injectors; wind energy shafts; anti-friction bearings; and other applications.

