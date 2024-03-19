Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) Stock Price Down 4.2%

Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 4.2% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $1.80 and last traded at $1.84. Approximately 12,452,604 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 42% from the average daily volume of 21,391,184 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.92.
Tilray Stock Performance
The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.85 and a 200 day moving average of $2.04. The company has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.83 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.
Insider Buying and Selling at Tilray
In other Tilray news, CFO Carl A. Merton purchased 20,000 shares of Tilray stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.87 per share, for a total transaction of $37,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,400. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Tilray news, CFO Carl A. Merton acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.87 per share, with a total value of $37,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,400. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Irwin D. Simon acquired 53,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.88 per share, with a total value of $100,956.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,033,058 shares in the company, valued at $3,822,149.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 96,300 shares of company stock worth $183,210 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tilray
About Tilray
Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.
