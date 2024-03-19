Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) Stock Price Down 4.2%

Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 4.2% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $1.80 and last traded at $1.84. Approximately 12,452,604 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 42% from the average daily volume of 21,391,184 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.92.

Tilray Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.85 and a 200 day moving average of $2.04. The company has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.83 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tilray

In other Tilray news, CFO Carl A. Merton purchased 20,000 shares of Tilray stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.87 per share, for a total transaction of $37,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,400. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Tilray news, CFO Carl A. Merton acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.87 per share, with a total value of $37,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,400. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Irwin D. Simon acquired 53,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.88 per share, with a total value of $100,956.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,033,058 shares in the company, valued at $3,822,149.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 96,300 shares of company stock worth $183,210 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tilray

About Tilray

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in Tilray by 10.0% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 28,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 2,550 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Tilray by 20.4% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 15,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 2,623 shares in the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Tilray by 8.0% during the third quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 40,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 2,994 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming boosted its stake in Tilray by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 24,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 3,564 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in Tilray by 6.1% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 73,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 4,177 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.86% of the company’s stock.

Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.

