Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure (TSE:TWM) Downgraded by CIBC

CIBC cut shares of Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure (TSE:TWM – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have C$1.10 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of C$1.50.
Separately, National Bankshares decreased their price objective on Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure from C$1.25 to C$1.10 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$1.15.
Read Our Latest Analysis on TWM
Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Stock Down 3.8 %
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, Director Robert Colcleugh sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.98, for a total value of C$98,000.00. 6.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Company Profile
Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Ltd. operates as a diversified midstream and infrastructure company in North America. The company primarily focuses on natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, refined products, and renewable space. It also engages in the sale of refined petroleum products, including gasoline, low sulphur diesel, and ancillary products, as well as renewable fuels and natural gas; gathering, processing, and transporting natural gas and NGLs; and NGL extraction and marketing.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure
- Short Selling: How to Short a Stock
- Walmart: Here’s Your Chance to Get in Cheaper in 2024
- Market Cap Calculator: How to Calculate Market Cap
- Insider Selling of Amazon Spikes in Q1, but it’s Not Time to Sell
- When to Sell a Stock for Profit or Loss
- 2 Deep Value, High Yield Stocks With a Double-Digit Upside
Receive News & Ratings for Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.