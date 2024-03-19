Thomasville National Bank Sells 26 Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Thomasville National Bank reduced its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,209 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 26 shares during the quarter. Thomasville National Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $2,521,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,366 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 619 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,413 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,001,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 2,477 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,028,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Colony Group LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 925 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $409,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Information Technology ETF alerts:

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

VGT traded up $1.18 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $519.16. 276,484 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 509,271. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a one year low of $363.01 and a one year high of $536.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.00 billion, a PE ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $507.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $466.29.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.