Thomasville National Bank Reduces Stock Position in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI)

Thomasville National Bank lessened its stake in shares of NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI – Free Report) by 20.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,805 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 12,510 shares during the quarter. Thomasville National Bank’s holdings in NiSource were worth $1,322,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in NiSource by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 52,613,623 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,673,113,000 after acquiring an additional 5,153,843 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of NiSource by 8.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,192,844 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $769,332,000 after buying an additional 1,970,696 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of NiSource by 0.3% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 13,111,122 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $323,582,000 after buying an additional 39,374 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of NiSource by 4.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,980,929 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $244,986,000 after purchasing an additional 371,894 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of NiSource by 4.2% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,101,773 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $199,952,000 after purchasing an additional 326,999 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.91% of the company’s stock.

NiSource Stock Up 0.6 %

NiSource stock traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $26.82. The stock had a trading volume of 1,429,668 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,439,628. The company has a market cap of $12.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.13, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $26.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.04. NiSource Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.86 and a 52 week high of $28.95.

NiSource Increases Dividend

NiSource ( NYSE:NI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.02). NiSource had a return on equity of 10.10% and a net margin of 12.98%. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that NiSource Inc. will post 1.71 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 5th were paid a dividend of $0.265 per share. This is a positive change from NiSource’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 2nd. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.95%. NiSource’s payout ratio is presently 72.11%.

Insider Transactions at NiSource

In related news, SVP Melanie B. Berman sold 11,141 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.66, for a total value of $297,019.06. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 23,720 shares in the company, valued at $632,375.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on NI. StockNews.com raised shares of NiSource from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 24th. Barclays lifted their target price on NiSource from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd.

NiSource Profile

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The company distributes natural gas to approximately 3.3 million customers through approximately 55,000 miles of distribution main pipeline and the associated individual customer service lines; and 1,000 miles of transmission main pipeline in northern Indiana, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Kentucky, and Maryland.

