Thomasville National Bank Reduces Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Thomasville National Bank reduced its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 12.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 51,135 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,966 shares during the quarter. Thomasville National Bank’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $3,840,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. MKT Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. MKT Advisors LLC now owns 13,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $961,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. FFG Retirement Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,075,000. Western Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 229,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,701,000 after acquiring an additional 6,320 shares in the last quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $204,000. Finally, Dfpg Investments LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 17,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,281,000 after acquiring an additional 2,277 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IVW traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $83.79. 2,706,465 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,991,349. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $60.92 and a twelve month high of $84.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $80.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.42.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

