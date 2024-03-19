Thomasville National Bank Purchases 945 Shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Thomasville National Bank raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 80,025 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 945 shares during the quarter. Thomasville National Bank’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $4,400,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,695,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,751,195,000 after buying an additional 3,531,562 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $460,136,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,937,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,576,000 after acquiring an additional 922,303 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 23.2% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 6,200,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,990,000 after acquiring an additional 1,168,230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 21.5% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,795,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,410,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024,956 shares in the last quarter.

JEPI stock traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $57.31. 2,344,548 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,610,913. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 52-week low of $51.38 and a 52-week high of $57.47. The stock has a market cap of $29.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.55 and a beta of 0.62. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $56.25 and its 200 day moving average is $54.92.

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

