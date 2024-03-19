Thomasville National Bank Purchases 1,910 Shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

Thomasville National Bank boosted its position in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 87,821 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,910 shares during the period. Thomasville National Bank’s holdings in Ventas were worth $4,377,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Ventas by 12.1% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 27,167,278 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,284,197,000 after acquiring an additional 2,924,324 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Ventas by 7.1% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 22,246,452 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $937,243,000 after acquiring an additional 1,483,908 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Ventas by 1.7% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 19,691,981 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $829,619,000 after acquiring an additional 331,019 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ventas by 0.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,229,133 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $435,218,000 after acquiring an additional 71,901 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Ventas by 37.5% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,602,496 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $312,100,000 after buying an additional 1,801,365 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Ventas alerts:

Ventas Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of Ventas stock traded up $0.58 on Tuesday, hitting $43.35. 866,580 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,428,147. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $45.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. Ventas, Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.33 and a 52 week high of $50.99. The company has a market cap of $17.45 billion, a PE ratio of -388.78, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.26.

Ventas Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th. Ventas’s payout ratio is presently -1,636.21%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $46.00 target price (down from $52.00) on shares of Ventas in a research report on Monday, February 26th. StockNews.com lowered Ventas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Evercore ISI upgraded Ventas from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday. Bank of America upgraded Ventas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Ventas in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ventas currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.43.

Read Our Latest Report on VTR

About Ventas

(Free Report)

Ventas Inc (NYSE: VTR) is a leading S&P 500 real estate investment trust focused on delivering strong, sustainable shareholder returns by enabling exceptional environments that benefit a large and growing aging population. The Company's growth is fueled by its senior housing communities, which provide valuable services to residents and enable them to thrive in supported environments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ventas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ventas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.