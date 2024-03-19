Thomasville National Bank Purchases 12,899 Shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Thomasville National Bank boosted its position in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 677,182 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 12,899 shares during the period. Enbridge makes up about 2.2% of Thomasville National Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Thomasville National Bank’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $24,392,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENB. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in Enbridge during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Enbridge in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enbridge in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Enbridge in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in shares of Enbridge in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 48.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ENB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Enbridge in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Enbridge in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Enbridge presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.20.

Enbridge Trading Up 0.6 %

ENB traded up $0.20 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $35.72. 1,727,839 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,732,102. Enbridge Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.03 and a 1 year high of $40.30. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.51. The firm has a market cap of $75.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.83.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB – Get Free Report) (TSE:ENB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The pipeline company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.03). Enbridge had a net margin of 13.97% and a return on equity of 10.23%. The company had revenue of $8.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.62 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.11 EPS for the current year.

Enbridge Company Profile

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

