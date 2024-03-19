Thomasville National Bank Increases Stake in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Thomasville National Bank increased its position in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 294,737 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 959 shares during the period. Shell accounts for 1.7% of Thomasville National Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Thomasville National Bank’s holdings in Shell were worth $19,394,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHEL. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC grew its position in Shell by 37.3% during the 2nd quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 1,475,988 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $89,120,000 after purchasing an additional 401,115 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Shell by 29.1% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 29,087,703 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,872,666,000 after acquiring an additional 6,554,340 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Shell by 11.0% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 633,287 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $40,771,000 after purchasing an additional 62,792 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in Shell by 16.2% during the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 71,350 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $4,594,000 after purchasing an additional 9,924 shares during the period. Finally, Rathbones Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of Shell by 186.9% in the 3rd quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 47,909 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,060,000 after buying an additional 31,209 shares during the last quarter. 9.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shell Price Performance

SHEL stock traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $66.46. The company had a trading volume of 2,052,735 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,818,178. The company has a market capitalization of $216.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.61. Shell plc has a 12-month low of $53.74 and a 12-month high of $68.74. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $63.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Shell Dividend Announcement

Shell ( NYSE:SHEL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The energy company reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $80.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.59 billion. Shell had a return on equity of 14.69% and a net margin of 5.99%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.76 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Shell plc will post 8.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.662 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $2.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.98%. Shell’s payout ratio is 48.59%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SHEL has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Shell from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Shell from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th.

Shell Profile

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

