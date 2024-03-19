Thomasville National Bank Increases Holdings in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Thomasville National Bank increased its stake in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 190,938 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,686 shares during the quarter. RTX accounts for approximately 1.4% of Thomasville National Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Thomasville National Bank’s holdings in RTX were worth $16,066,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in RTX by 26.0% in the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 140,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,077,000 after purchasing an additional 28,910 shares during the last quarter. B&D White Capital Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of RTX in the 3rd quarter valued at about $14,186,000. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of RTX by 3.5% in the third quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of RTX in the fourth quarter worth approximately $206,000. Finally, Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank increased its holdings in shares of RTX by 23.0% in the third quarter. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank now owns 27,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,988,000 after purchasing an additional 5,159 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.06% of the company’s stock.

Get RTX alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Neil G. Mitchill, Jr. sold 1,545 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.36, for a total transaction of $142,696.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,894 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,608,209.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Neil G. Mitchill, Jr. sold 1,545 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.36, for a total transaction of $142,696.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 49,894 shares in the company, valued at $4,608,209.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Ramsaran Maharajh sold 312 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.17, for a total value of $28,757.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,076,176.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 37,785 shares of company stock worth $3,448,188 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on RTX. Wells Fargo & Company raised RTX from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. TheStreet raised shares of RTX from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $94.00 target price (up previously from $88.00) on shares of RTX in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of RTX from $106.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on RTX from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.12.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on RTX

RTX Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of RTX traded up $1.29 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $94.75. 3,749,435 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,171,506. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.88. The firm has a market cap of $125.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.87. RTX Co. has a 12-month low of $68.56 and a 12-month high of $104.91.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.04. RTX had a return on equity of 10.34% and a net margin of 4.64%. The business had revenue of $19.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.27 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that RTX Co. will post 5.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RTX Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 22nd. RTX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 105.36%.

About RTX

(Free Report)

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for RTX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RTX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.